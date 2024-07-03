How To Watch Tokyo Ghoul & Its Movies In Order

Tokyo Ghoul is about to turn 10 and as the anniversary approaches the rumors of something new have begun to circulate. Before anything else potentially arrives, here’s a look at the best way to enjoy all of the anime and movie content available for Tokyo Ghoul right now.

Recommended Videos

Tokyo Ghoul Watch Order

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

Tokyo Ghoul has multiple seasons, along with a sequel series and OVAs. Given this amount of material, and some of the naming choices it can be tricky to figure out the best order to enjoy them in.

So you can enjoy all of the Tokyo Ghoul anime that is available right now, here’s the best way to watch it:

Tokyo Ghoul (Season 1)

Tokyo Ghoul √A (Season 2)

Tokyo Ghoul “Jack” (OVA)

Tokyo Ghoul “Pinto” (OVA)

Tokyo Ghoul:re (Season 1)

Tokyo Ghoul:re 2nd Season

Watching the anime in this order will have you covered, however, it’s not all of the Tokyo Ghoul content that there is. Along with the anime, there are a pair of live-action films.

Both of the Tokyo Ghoul live-action films are recaps of the events we see during the anime seasons, which themselves are inspired by the manga source material. If you’d like to enjoy these movies, here’s the best order.

Tokyo Ghoul Movie Watch Order

Image via Shochiku

Tokyo Ghoul (2017)

Tokyo Ghoul S (2019)

There are rumors that a remake of Tokyo Ghoul could be in the works, but right now there has been no announcement to confirm it is happening. In the meantime, we suggest either enjoying the original manga source material or watching the anime, or live-action offerings using the watch orders above.

If there are any new seasons, remakes, or movies announced for Tokyo Ghoul this article will be updated so feel free to check back later and stay in the loop.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy