‘I’m Always Happy to Come Back’: Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out on Scarlet Witch Movie Rumors

With Agatha All Along finally making its way to Disney+, fans are wondering about the fate of Wanda Maximoff. Rumors have been circulating about the Scarlet Witch getting her own movie, and Wanda herself has weighed in during a recent interview.

Speaking with FM104, Elizabeth Olsen talked a little about returning to the role and what that might look like for her.

“It’s a character that I love going back to when there’s a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well. I think people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there… if there’s a good way to use her I’m always happy to come back.”

However, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she also said that Wanda’s return needed to be smart. “I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead,” she said during the interview. “We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense.”

In an interview with Variety from back in 2022, Feige noted that “There really is so much more to explore” when it comes to the character. “We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics,” he continued. I’d work with [Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen] for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

The Scarlet Witch last appeared in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the ending of the movie saw the character seemingly destroyed, Feige nevertheless hinted at a possible comeback. “I don’t know that we saw her under rubble,” the Marvel Studios president teased. “I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.”

Although nothing has been definitively confirmed, another tidbit of good news comes by way of Publication Weekly. The outlet, which has proven reliable in the past, revealed that a Scarlet Witch film is definitely on the way. The report also confirms that Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) are writing the movie.

