Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is FromSoftware’s next release after the critically acclaimed Elden Ring. Like Elden Ring, it has bosses to take on, though at least you don’t need to worry about poison swamps. But how is the game structured? Do you roam free, as you did in Elden Ring? If you want to know whether Armored Core VI is open world, here’s what you need to know.

Here’s How Armored Core VI’s Levels Work

Armored Core VI isn’t a corridor shooter. You won’t be squeezed into an area the size of someone’s hallway and find yourself unable to go back through the door. However, neither is it an open world in the same way that Elden Ring is.

In an IGN interview, FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki explained that an open world wouldn’t be a good fit for the game—or the series as a whole. Assembling your own mech is a big part of the game and, as he puts it, “doesn’t quite apply to that fully open-world exploration approach.”

Instead, Armored Core VI is mission-based, as previous games have been. You have some freedom to roam, but you won’t be crossing half a world to find a boss that you didn’t even know was there.

So, the answer as to is Armored Core VI open world is no, but you can explore a little. And if you’re looking for more information about the upcoming mech combat game, make sure to check out our previous coverage.