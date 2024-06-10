Is Baki and Kengan Ashura In The Same Universe?

If you’re a fan of martial arts anime then you’ve almost certainly heard of Baki Hanma and Keegan Ashura. These two words have finally clashed in the new Netflix film Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura, and here’s what you need to know about its canon status.

Are Baki and Kengan Ashura In The Same Universe? Explained

No, Baki and Kengan Ashura are not set in the same universe. While the two do crossover and trade blows in the Netflix movie Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura, this film is not considered canon for either series and doesn’t fit into the timeline for either story. As awesome as it is, the movie is simply fanservice.

If these two universes were to connect then the movie would cause some major problems for each of the unique stories being told in the respective series. That being the case, fans should know that Kengan Ashura creator Yabako Sandrovich is a fan of Baki and it has influenced his work a lot, so if you think they feel similar then that is why.

Despite the two shows being made by different animation studios, Baki and Kengan Ashura have a similar style so when TMS Entertainment brought them together the pair merged together perfectly.

While it isn’t the canonical clash event some fans were hoping for don’t let that stop you from watching Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura as it is exceptional. When it comes to martial arts anime these are two of the best and bringing them together for one epic battle is just as cool as it sounds.

If you haven’t yet binged either show or seen the newly released film, everything is available to stream right now on Netflix. Who knows, we could see more martial arts crossovers on Netflix in the future.

