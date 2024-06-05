Is Code Geass: Akito the Exiled Canon?

Code Geass has had plenty of OVA and film additions over the years, but one of the most expansive is Akito the Exiled. This five-part series of OVAs introduced new characters, a new setting, and a fresh narrative, so here’s what you need to know about its canon status.

Is Code Geass: Akito the Exiled Considered Canon?

Image via Studio Sunrise

Yes, Code Geass: Akito the Exiled is considered canon and it takes place inside the same universe of the main series. These five OVAs are set between Code Geass R1 and R2, and while they do intertwine with the events of the main series, for the most part, they are completely separate.

Akito the Exiled is mostly set in Europe which is quite a distance away from the remains of Japan. Still, these movies have a lot of the same things the main series has like the Knightmare Frames, Geass, and more. Many fans love Akito the Exiled for its focus on mech combat, which can often take a backseat in the main series in favor of the incredible story.

If you’re looking to do a complete binge of Code Geass before the release of Roze of the Recapture then you’ll want to include Akito the Exiled to get a full scope of the incredible world. Of course, it is optional, but it will definitely provide more depth to your viewing experience

There’s been no better time to be a Code Geass fan than right now. After the anime’s resurrection… no pun intended, back in 2019, we’re finally getting new episodes thanks to Roze of the Recapture.

While the story will be released in theaters across Japan in three parts, fans in the West can stream the new content in episodic format on Disney Plus starting in late June. In the meantime, now is the perfect time to binge through the original Code Geass series, and Akito the Exiled.

