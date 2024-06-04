Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Ending?

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro is a Shonen series that has been bringing joy to fans since 2017. After so many years, naturally, things have to come to an end, and here’s what you need to know about the series’ future.

Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Over?

Image via Kodansha

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro will be ending with Chapter 154. A release date for this has not yet been set, however, with its current release schedule this finale should land sometime in July 2024.

Nanashi announced the end of the series in a social media post promoting Chapter 151 of the series which arrived on June 3. Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro debuted in 2017 and has been published by Kodansha ever since. The series quickly built up a dedicated fanbase which only grew once expanded outside the manga realm.

In 2021 the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro anime first aired with a second season arriving early in 2023. The show adapts Nanashi’s story as it was in the hit manga series.

For fans who have been collecting the manga physically, Volume 20 is expected to be the final release. This should cover the story from Chapter 146 all the way to its conclusion in Chapter 154. It is unclear when this volume will be released, but that news should be shared in the coming months, perhaps after the final chapter arrives.

If you haven’t yet started Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro, or want to catch up on anything that you’ve missed then you can check out every volume so far via Kodansha’s website. Sadly, not every volume is available in English yet, but they will be eventually so make sure to visit back and stay in the loop. Alternatively, you can binge the anime right now on Crunchyroll.

