Is Gachiakuta Getting an Anime?

Gachiakuta is a recent battle manga that has quickly built up a dedicated fanbase, but rumors suggest this story is headed for screens. While the idea of a Gachiakuta anime sounds awesome, here’s what we know about the possibility right now.

Is Gachiakuta Really Getting an Anime?

Right now there has been no announcement or official confirmation that there is an anime for Gachiakuta in the works, however, rumors have been circulating social media in 2024. We would suggest waiting for an official announcement before getting too excited to avoid disappointment.

According to the rumors that have been circulating the internet, Studio Bones is working on the anime adaption for Gachiakuta with an expected release date sometime in 2025. This claim has many fans expecting an announcement at Anime Expo in early July. Another occurrence fueling these rumors is the registering of gachiakuta-anime.com, a domain that many have taken as a sign that something is brewing.

Studio Bones is known for its work on shows like My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Mob Psycho 100, so Gachiakuta would be a nice fit for their style. Starting serialization in 2022, Gachiakuta has already received plenty of manga to be adapted, and with no signs of slowing down, there should be enough to fuel an anime without needing to resort to filler.

Bones will be hosting a panel at Anime Expo on July 4 to announce a new anime project which very well could be Gachiakuta. That being the case, we would urge fans to temper their expectations and wait for something official before getting too excited. If you haven’t yet read Gachiakuta the manga is available to read in its entirety on K Manga right now. Alternatively, a physical version of the manga can be purchased on Amazon and other book retailers.

