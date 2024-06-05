Is Star Wars Hunters Canon?

The arena battle title Star Wars: Hunters gives you the chance to bring the galaxy’s many factions along in a competitive environment for goods and glory, but has this actually happened in the canon? Find out if this game fits in Star Wars‘ story.

Is Star Wars: Hunters a Canon Story?

Fortunately for all lore enthusiasts, Star Wars: Hunters is canon indeed, being neatly located in the main timeline somewhere between Episodes VI and VII. Info was confirmed during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes, where Devs talked more about the game’s universe and confirmed its presence in the main canon.

Although all the conflicts and battles depicted in the game are only meant to entertain the masses, they are transmitted galaxy-wide and are, therefore, an important part of the universe. More info about the game’s story is given in the Hunters: Battle for the Arena novel from 2023, detailing more about the Arena’s internal workings.

This nature makes it perfect for an addition to the main canon as it diminishes the chances of accidentally contradicting any established continuity, which would be the biggest sin for the game. And it also lets you view some exciting scenarios, such as a Sith Lord battling against Rebel forces. They’re all Hunters at the end of the day, but the fantasy is still there.

While we haven’t seen any mention of the Hunters of Vespaara outside of the game just yet, it might only be a matter of time until they start popping up in future Star Wars material. Extra material, such as other novels, might also pop up with time, so that’s another facet of the ever-expanding universe to keep track of.

And that’s whether Star Wars: Hunters is canon.

Star Wars Hunters is available for Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch.

