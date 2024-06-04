The official launch of Star Wars: Hunters introduces a new character for players to use. Unavailable in the previous versions, Aran Tal is a Mandalorian Vanguard. Players will be excited to try him out but may be frustrated when they find out how to unlock him.

How to Unlock the Mandalorian Aran Tal in Star Wars Hunters

Every character besides Aran Tal is unlockable for free in Star Wars: Hunters. Each Hunter can be purchased for around $10 of in-game currency for immediate access. However, there is a free unlock path for all of them called the Hunter’s Path. Unfortunately, Aran Tal breaks this trend, as Aran Tal is only available as part of the Premium Arena Pass.

The paid version, called All Access, requires players to spend $9.99 (plus tax) to unlock. At the very least, the good news is this purchase will grant immediate access to the character. The new Mandalorian Hunter is available at Tier 1 of the Arena Pass, which is unlocked immediately upon logging in during Season 1. As of yet, it is unclear whether or not there will be another way to unlock Aran Tal during or after this season.

Is Aran Tal Overpowered in Star Wars: Hunters?

Thankfully, the answer to that question is no. Aran Tal is certainly a fun Hunter to play and can do a decent job holding his own. This Mandalorian has a jetpack and flamethrower, which are sure to make Star Wars fans smile. His primary weapons, however, are fairly weak.

His dual-wield blaster pistols only do 10-20 damage per shot, so he’s not particularly lethal. His jetpack may just make him the best character for movement in the game, and he is also able to get in and out of combat quickly. With his fiery abilities and Ultimate, Aran Tal can get some kills and lots of assists to help a team. He’s a fine addition to your collection of Hunters, but he certainly won’t break the meta in this new Star Wars game.

And that’s how to unlock the Mandalorian Aran Tal in Star Wars: Hunters.

Star Wars: Hunters is available now.

