Is the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Manga Over?

Frieren is one of the most popular anime series in recent years, but for even longer it has been bringing joy to manga readers all over the world. Recently there has been a lack of new chapters arriving so here’s what you need to know about the series’ future.

Is Frieren Over?

No, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is not over, however, the manga is currently on an indefinite hiatus, so it isn’t clear when the story will be continued. The series has been through this sort of delay before and eventually, it did return so don’t fret! Frieren’s manga will be back eventually.

Frieren’s indefinite hiatus began on May 15 and it was first announced in the 24th issue of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday for 2024. This hiatus comes only two issues after the last came to an end and that break lasted an entire month so hopefully, we’re only waiting around the same amount of time for it to be back again.

Once we have news of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s return this article will be updated to reflect that but ultimately you can rest assured knowing that the manga is not over, and likely won’t be finished for quite a while.

There are 130 Chapters so far released of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End with the latest arriving on May 7. If you aren’t yet caught up you can check out the three most recent additions for free on Viz Media, or binge the whole story by subscribing to a membership.

With a debut season concluding earlier in the year Frieren is more popular than ever courtesy of its anime, and the hype has yet to stop slowing down anytime soon. While you wait for more Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End manga content you can binge through all of the anime so far right now via Crunchyroll.

