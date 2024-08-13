Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 4, Episode 6, “End of the Beginning.”

The Umbrella Academy just wrapped up its fourth – and apparently, final – season. But is The Umbrella Academy really over, or does Netflix have more in store for the Hargreeves family?

Is The Umbrella Academy Over With Season 4?

Yes, The Umbrella Academy is officially over. When Netflix renewed The Umbrella Academy in August 2022, the streamer made it clear that Season 4 would be the comic book adaptation’s last. This shouldn’t come as much of surprise, either. After all, showrunner Steve Blackman indicated that The Umbrella Academy would end with its fourth batch of episodes earlier that year.

“I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it’s going towards an endgame,” Blackman told The Wrap in June 2022. “I think at a certain point, I’m not sure where we’d go after Season 4 […] I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I’m not saying I couldn’t do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons.”

Does The Umbrella Academy Season 4’s Post-credits Scene Set Up Season 5?

But wait: doesn’t The Umbrella Academy Season 4 finale’s post-credits scene tease further installments? The eight Marigold particle-infused flowers depicted in this stinger seemingly hint that the seven Hargreeves siblings (plus Lila) could return, even though Netflix isn’t currently moving forward with The Umbrella Academy Season 5. That said, Blackman recently indicated fans shouldn’t read too much into Season 4’s post-credits scene.

“You can assume many things from that [scene],” he explained in a Tudum interview. “We can assume that some essence of Marigold still exists somewhere in the world. It may do nothing ever again. And it could just be flowers, or it could be what’s left of them because there happens to be eight flowers […] But I’m leaving it to the audience to decide what it really means. Does that mean there could be more of the Umbrella Academy or is it just that a tiny bit of their essence does go on?”

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.

