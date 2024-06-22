Is There A Hajime No Ippo Season 2 English Dub? Answered

Hajime No Ippo is one of the best boxing anime out there, and fans can’t get enough of it. However, one question that has been burning a hole in our minds for quite some time is whether it will ever get an English dub.

Will Hajime No Ippo Get An English Dub?

If you’re hoping to watch all three seasons of Hajime No Ippo in English, prepare to be disappointed. While there was nearly an 8-year hiatus between seasons 1 and 2, an English dub is only available for the first season. The same is true of season 3 of this powerful take on extreme sports, and there are no stated plans for an English dub any time in the future.

While there may be some other reason behind the scenes, the most likely reason we will never see a proper English dub for the remainder of Hajime No Ippo is due to licensing. There also may not be enough interest to complete a dub for a series that is over 10 years old at this point. For those willing to dig, however, there are fan-dubbings available online with varying quality.

While the story of Hajime No Ippo should be told throughout the ages, we’ll just need to cross our fingers that someone eventually gets the proper licensing to release an updated dub for this show. Until then, you can still watch the 76 episodes of the first season with a dub on Crunchyroll or Netflix.

If you’re hoping to jump in on Crunchyroll, however, you will need to sign up for a Premium Membership. Some of these plans did recently go up in price, so make sure you know which plan you’d like to subscribe to before jumping in.

Hajime No Ippo is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

