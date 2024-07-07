Is There A Puella Magi Madoka Magica Movie 4 Release Date?

After being announced in April 2021, fans have been waiting for the release date for the fourth Puella Magi Madoka Magica, titled Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Walpurgisnacht – Rising. Here is what we know about the upcoming anime film, including details about its release date.

Image via Shaft

There is currently no officially announced release date for Madoka Magica: Walpurgisnacht – Rising. A trailer for the movie released in September 2023 listed a Winter 2024 release window, later clarified to be the end of 2024 as opposed to the year’s opening winter months. Since then, there have been no additional details provided about the fourth Madoka Magica movie, including no narrowing of its nebulous release window. Walpurgisnacht: Rising is expected to retain much of the cast and crew from the previous Madoka Magica movies, including its core cast and franchise creators Magica Quartet.

The Madoka Magica movies are based on the 2011 anime series Puella Magi Madoka Magica created by the production team Magica Quartet and produced by the anime studio Shaft. Running for twelve episodes, the series was adapted into two feature-length anime movies featuring new voice work and additional footage released in October 2012 as Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Beginnings and Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Eternal. A third anime movie, revolving around an all-new story, was released in October 2013 as Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Rebellion.

Madoka Magica takes place in a world where mythical creatures grant wishes to young girls in exchange for the girls becoming magically empowered versions of themselves and vanquishing witches who are fueled by despair. As protagonist Madoka Kaname is drawn into this high-stakes world of sorcery and fantasy, she learns the true cost of magic as she joins with others to battle a particularly powerful witch known as Walpurgisnacht. Since its debut, Madoka Magica has been adapted into a manga series and multiple video game titles.

