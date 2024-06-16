Is Tokyo Revengers Getting a Sequel?

Tokyo Revengers might have flown under the radar for many with its release on Disney Plus but there’s no better time to binge the show than right now. With three seasons already available to enjoy, here’s what we know about the show’s future, and a possible sequel.

Is There More Tokyo Revengers on the Way?

Yes, Tokyo Revengers will be getting a sequel to the anime’s third season, however, what form that will take has not yet been revealed. The announcement of a sequel was first announced at a fan event to celebrate four years since the anime first debuted, and it was unveiled with a new key visual teasing what’s to come.

The visual for this new sequel shows Takemichi and Mikey after what seems to have been a battle since the former has blood splattered over their face, arms, and clothing. With this new image, the teaser trailer also includes a look back at key moments from Tokyo Revengers so far.

While it’s great news that a sequel has been announced, sadly, there was no indication of when this can be expected just that it is currently in the works. We’d expect key release information to be shared next year on the fifth anniversary of Tokyo Revengers since there are already plans for a big celebration to take place on that milestone.

Of course, fans are hoping to get a full fourth season of Tokyo Revengers, but it’s important to note that this sequel could look like anything at this stage. That means it could be a movie or even an OVA. Again, expect more news on this in the coming months.

Once we have more information regarding what the Tokyo Revengers sequel will look like then this article will be updated to reflect that, so make sure to check back in the future.

