Is Uma Leaving Love Island? Answered

Love Island is never short on drama, but there’s been an extra kerfuffle going on. You may have heard that Uma was exiting the 11th season of this reality TV show, but is it true? Is Uma really leaving Love Island? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Is Uma Leaving Love Island Season 11?

Uma Jammeh is leaving Love Island to be with fellow contestant Wil Anderson, who was dumped on the show. She quit on day 37 of the show, shortly after Wil was dumped.

It looked as if there was definitely something between Uma and Wil, but faced with being paired with Reuben, she just quit the show. She’s since posted Instagram images of herself on a date night with Wil, saying, “So happy to be out with my blueberry, wouldn’t have wanted it to go any other way.”

However, Love Island fans are not convinced it’s going to last. The comments on Twitter and her and Wil’s Instagram are quite a read, with comments like “You don’t deserve her” and “Free Uma.” Plus, there’s “Wil won’t treat Uma right. We shall be there to witness,” like this is Mad Max: Fury Road.

Related: What Channel Is Love Island USA On? Answered

There are positive comments, but the consensus seems to be that Wil isn’t good enough for good enough for Uma. Some suggest that if she’d stayed in the show, she could have gone on to win, but we’ll never know.

However, putting aside the £50,000 prize money for a moment, Love Island does not have a great track record when it comes to winners. Of Love Island‘s winning couples, only two are still together.

So the answer to is Uma leaving Love Island is yes, and she’s already left to be with Wil. We’ll have to wait to see if it lasts, though.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy