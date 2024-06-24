Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 Delayed Another Week

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 will not arrive on June 30 as expected, instead, the release will be postponed another week as creator Gege Akutami continues to recover from illness.

Recommended Videos

A health update regarding the respected mangaka was first shared in a post to the official Jujutsu Kaisen PR Twitter account. The statement says that while Akutami’s condition has improved during his time off, the editorial team has insisted he doesn’t return to writing until he is back to perfect health.

As it stands Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 will arrive as part of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 32 on July 7. However, we’d suggest you temper expectations until closer to the date when we know for sure that all of the health issues are gone.

Anticipation for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 could not be bigger as the manga continues its climax and the battle between Yuta and Sakuna rages on. Give the break, there’s no details as to what this next chapter will show, but with 262 being so short we’d expect the comeback release won’t be one to miss.

Putting everything in perspective, it has been a long time since Jujutsu Kaisen had three back-to-back break weeks, so Akutami definitely deserves the time off, regardless of sickness. The last chapter we received, Chapter 262 arrived on June 9. This means we will be almost a month removed from the release date when we finally get Chapter 263.

2024 continues to be the year of Jujutsu Kaisen with the manga and anime more popular than ever before. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is available to read in its entirety via Viz Media, with the three most recent chapters completely free. Similarly, if you haven’t yet binged through the Jujutsu Kaisen anime it is available in its entirety on Crunchyroll now along with Netflix in some regions.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy