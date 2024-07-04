Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 263 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263. Jujutsu Kaisen is finally coming back after a short break with the release of Chapter 263. Ahead of its release, spoilers have been posted online, and here’s what they claim will go down.

Recommended Videos

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263?

Screenshot via MAPPA

According to leaks posted to social media, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263, or potentially Chapter 262 Part 2 starts with Yuta’s body in Rika’s arms. Then we go back to the fighting between Yuta in Gojo’s body against Sukuna. The pair continue to fight it out hand-to-hand.

They keep trading blows but it seems Yuta / Gojo is getting the better of most of the exchanges. However, it seems that Yuta is having some trouble adjusting to the dimensions of Gojo’s body, and his Limitless technique. Sukuna realizes that Yuta / Gojo missed his shot and determines that Yuta isn’t sure how to use Limitless.

Sukuna begins to break down Yuta’s technique Copy, which he had learnt about from Kenjaku. He wonders whether Yuta will be able to use it after Kenjaku’s cursed technique ends, and if he will still remain in Gojo’s body.

The Power of Friends

Yuta sees flashbacks of his friends and Gojo sensei before we return to the present where he is preparing to unleash Hollow Purple, however, Sukuna instantly leaps towards him breaking his hand signs and stopping the attack.

We then see Yuta send a recorder flying at Sukuna which the voice on the line says don’t move. This voice was Toge Inumaki, and using his Cursed Speech Sukuna is stuck in position. The chapter reportedly then ends with Yuta about to unleash hollow purple against a now immobile Sukuna.

Another Short Chapter

These leaks suggest that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 will be another shorter release coming after mangaka Gege Akutami has recovered from illness.

It’s important to note that leaks can often be incorrect, or have translation issues that change the meaning of the story, so we’d suggest waiting until the official release on July 7 to know for sure what has taken place.

Another interesting note from leakers is that this chapter may be considered Part 2 of Chapter 262, so it remains to be seen how this will get named when the chapter officially drops. We will amend our coverage if this turns out to be the case.

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 on Viz Media when it arrives on July 7, along with the entire back catalog of the manga that is available to enjoy now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy