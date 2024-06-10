Kagurabachi Chapter 37 Release Date & Time

Kagurabachi isn’t just a meme, it also happens to be one of the most badass manga series in serialization today. If you’ve been enjoying the incredible action, here’s when Chapter 37 will arrive so you don’t miss out.

Recommended Videos

When Does Kagurabachi Chapter 37 Come Out?

Kagurabachi Chapter 37 will arrive on June 16 at 7 am PT. The Chapter will be available to read for free alongside Chapters 35 and 36 on the Viz Media website, however, if you want to catch up on the whole series then you’ll need a subscription to venture back into the catalog.

Chapter 37 of Kagurabachi will be the sixth weekly release in a row so expect a break to be coming soon. Things are expected to pick up right where the last chapter left off as Chihiro and Hakuri look to end the fighting and turn their attention toward Kyora Sazanami.

Each week it seems that the Kagurabachi hype continues to build. The series which premiered in 2023 is approaching its one year anniversary and while things started off with meme notoriety it has slowly earned the respect of Shonen fans and is quickly becoming one of the best series in Weekly Shonen Jump right now.

If you’re looking to get into this unique sword-fighting manga then the best way is to read it digitally via Viz Media. Sadly, those who want to collect the physical manga will need to wait for Volume 1 which is scheduled to arrive in English later this year. As of right now, there are only two volumes made for Kagurabachi and they have only received releases in Japan and other areas of Asia.

It isn’t likely there will be delays to Chapter 37, but don’t fret! If anything changes this article will be updated to ensure you don’t miss out on the Kagurabachi action.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy