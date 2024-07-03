Kagurabachi Chapter 40 Release Date Confirmed

Kagurabachi continues to grow in popularity. At first, it earned recognition from North American audiences with popular memes before eventually becoming known as a manga with truly spectacular art and a good story. So, when can we expect Chapter 40 of Kagurabachi to be released?

When Does Kagurabachi Chapter 40 Come Out?

Kagurabachi Chapter 40 is currently scheduled for release on Sunday, July 7, 2024. The series is currently in the middle of its Rakuzaichi arc, which sees Chihiro, Shishiba, and others in the supporting cast infiltrating an auction event held by the Sazanami Family’s leader, Kyora Sazanami. There are bound to be some great fights in this arc, as it’s shown there are people in attendance that Chihiro did not expect. The paneling and choreography of the action in Kagurabachi have been the series’ strongest selling point, featuring beautiful art that captures the devastation of the action in the story incredibly well. Particularly, the battle Chihiro has against Kyora has been the standout of this arc, and it will be exciting to see how Chapter 40 follows up on it.

In order to read Kagurabachi Chapter 40, you can visit the official Viz Media website or download the app to your mobile device. Viz Media and Shonen Jump allow the three latest chapters to be read for free, as well as the first chapter of the series, to allow readers to decide if it’s something they’d be interested in. If you want to read the entirety of the series, a Viz Media membership costs $2.99 a month and will give you access to all 40 chapters of Kagurabachi as well as all the other titles in their digital library. The manga is also scheduled for an English volume physical release in the fall of 2024 for fans who want to start collecting the series.

So, Kagurabachi Chapter 40 release date is confirmed for Sunday, July 7, 2024.

