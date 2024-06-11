Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 Release Window, Trailer, Cast and More

Hot off of the Baki crossover hype, Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 is right around the corner concluding one of the manga’s most important arcs. So you don’t miss out on any of the action, here is everything to know about Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2.

When Does Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 Release?

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2, or Season 4 as Netflix’s library would suggest is set to release in August of 2024. As was the case with the first part of this second season, every episode should arrive on Netflix at once on the day that it is released.

Right now there is no indication of an exact day that Season 2 Part 2 will be here, however, once we know that information this article will be updated to reflect the news. Make sure to check back regularly to stay in the loop.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 Trailer

While there is no official trailer for Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 a teaser was released in early 2024. This footage showcases battles from the Kengan Life-Or-Death Tournament that will be concluded in the upcoming release as the strongest fighter in the universe is crowned. As you’d expect, there is a lot of martial arts action to enjoy.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 Cast

Ohma Tokita – Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Japanese) / Kaiji Tang (English)

Kazuo Yamashita – Cho (Japanese) / Keith Silverstein (English)

Gaolang Wongsawat – Kenjirou Tsuda (Japanese) / Howard Wang (English)

Karura Kure – Tomoyo Kurosawa (Japanese) / Christine Marie Cabanos (English)

Cosmo Imai – Junya Enoki (Japanese) / Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Jun Sekibayashi – Tetsu Inada (Japanese) / Jake Green (English)

Raian Kure – Yoshisugu Matsuoka (Japanese) / Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Agito Kanou – Akio Ootsuka (Japanese) / Kyle Hebert (English)

Kuroki Gensai – Tesshou Genda (Japanese) / Pete Sepenuk (English)

Hajame Hanafusa – Akira Ishida (Japanese) / Erik Kimerer (English)

