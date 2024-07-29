Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You Season 3 Episode Release Dates & Time

Netflix’s anime Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You is finally back for its third season and you won’t want to miss a moment. For those Shoujo fans looking to start watching the second it lands, here are the release dates and times for each episode.

When Does Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You Season 3 Release?

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You Season 3 will premiere on Aug. 1, 2024. While an episode count hasn’t yet been revealed for the series, new episodes are expected to land each week throughout the Summer anime season and into the start of Fall.

The first season of From Kimi ni Todoke has 24 episodes while Season 2 boasted just 13. We’d expect Season 3 to be like the latter so here’s a look at what dates those episodes are expected to arrive.

Episode Date Episode 1 Aug. 1 Episode 2 Aug. 8 Episode 3 Aug. 15 Episode 4 Aug. 22 Episode 5 Aug. 29 Episode 6 Sept. 5 Episode 7 Sept. 12 Episode 8 Sept. 19 Episode 9 Sept. 26 Episode 10 Oct. 3 Episode 11 Oct. 10 Episode 12 Oct. 17 Episode 13 Oct. 24

If Season 3 goes back to 24 episodes just like the first season, or if the release dates are delayed then this article will be updated to reflect that news, so feel free to check back closer to the airing dates.

What Time Do New Episodes of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me To You Season 3 Release?

Netflix typically updates its library around midnight, 12:00 am PT, so fans should expect to see new episodes of Kimi ni Todoke land on the streaming service at that time. This release time won’t change, so you can wake up to a new episode each Thursday all season long.

You can stream seasons one and two of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You on Netflix now.

