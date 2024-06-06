Lookism Chapter 505 Release Date Confirmed

Despite starting its run a decade ago, the South Korean webtoon Lookism is still captivating readers. Over 500 chapters have been published, and another one is set to come out soon. Here’s the confirmed release date for Lookism Chapter 505.

With Lookism releasing on a weekly schedule, it’s not hard to pin down when the next chapter will arrive. The last chapter, 504, hit the web on May 31, 2024, and since there are no delays or breaks, Chapter 505 will arrive on June 7, 2024. Times will vary since the webtoon will head to South Korea first, but it should be available to American readers by the end of the day.

Does Lookism Have an Anime?

Since Taejun Pak’s webtoon is over 500 chapters deep, it’s fair to assume it has a pretty dedicated fanbase. Studio Mir took notice of that and began working on an anime adaptation of the series that started airing on Netflix on December 8, 2022. However, the first season only had eight episodes, leaving more than a few chapters to adapt.

As it currently stands, there are no plans for a second season of Lookism. Now, unlike some Netflix series that officially got canned, Lookism has yet to be canceled. That means there’s still a chance that Studio Mir will get back to work and continue adapting the series. A little bit of a push from fans probably won’t hurt, though, so once everyone finishes reading Park Hyung Seok’s latest adventure in Chapter 505, watching the series on Netflix should be the next thing on the docket.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 505.

Lookism is streaming now on Netflix.

