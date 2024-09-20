Lookism Chapter Release Dates & Time

The Lookism series is over 500 chapters in, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. So, it’s a good idea for dedicated readers to stay up to date with the webtoon’s release schedule. Here are the release dates for the next few chapters of Lookism.

When Do the Next Few Chapters of Lookism Come Out?

Without jumping into spoiler territory, the last few chapters of Lookism have been monumental, to say the least. A major death and the fallout from it have changed the status quo of the series, and with a major backstory arc about to kick off, now is not the time to fall off. To make sure everyone is prepared, here are the release dates of the upcoming chapters of Lookism:

Chapter 521 Sept. 27 Chapter 522 Oct. 4 Chapter 523 Oct. 11 Chapter 524 Oct. 18 Chapter 525 Oct. 25 Chapter 526 Nov. 1 Chapter 527 Nov. 8 Chapter 528 Nov. 15 Chapter 529 Nov. 22 Chapter 530 Nov. 29

What Time Do New Chapters of Lookism Come Out?

Being a webtoon out of South Korea, the Lookism release dates are based on its Korean release schedule. They drop at 12 AM KST on the day of release, which is 11 AM EST in the United States the day prior. So, anyone looking to read Chapter 521 in the US should be looking for it on Sept. 26th, not the 27th.

The best place to read Lookism is Webtoons.com. It’s home to nearly all of the series’ chapters, with new ones being added weekly. However, to catch up on the latest events, readers will want to download the Webtoon app, as it gets new chapters before the website.

And those are the release dates for the next few chapters of Lookism.

