Lookism Chapter Release Dates & Time

Jackson Hayes
Published: Sep 20, 2024 10:45 am

The Lookism series is over 500 chapters in, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. So, it’s a good idea for dedicated readers to stay up to date with the webtoon’s release schedule. Here are the release dates for the next few chapters of Lookism.

When Do the Next Few Chapters of Lookism Come Out?

Without jumping into spoiler territory, the last few chapters of Lookism have been monumental, to say the least. A major death and the fallout from it have changed the status quo of the series, and with a major backstory arc about to kick off, now is not the time to fall off. To make sure everyone is prepared, here are the release dates of the upcoming chapters of Lookism:

Chapter 521Sept. 27
Chapter 522Oct. 4
Chapter 523Oct. 11
Chapter 524Oct. 18
Chapter 525Oct. 25
Chapter 526Nov. 1
Chapter 527Nov. 8
Chapter 528Nov. 15
Chapter 529Nov. 22
Chapter 530Nov. 29

What Time Do New Chapters of Lookism Come Out?

Being a webtoon out of South Korea, the Lookism release dates are based on its Korean release schedule. They drop at 12 AM KST on the day of release, which is 11 AM EST in the United States the day prior. So, anyone looking to read Chapter 521 in the US should be looking for it on Sept. 26th, not the 27th.

The best place to read Lookism is Webtoons.com. It’s home to nearly all of the series’ chapters, with new ones being added weekly. However, to catch up on the latest events, readers will want to download the Webtoon app, as it gets new chapters before the website.

And those are the release dates for the next few chapters of Lookism.

Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67