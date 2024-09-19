Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat Season 2 trailer screenshot casting magic
Category:
Anime & Manga

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode Release Dates & Time

12 weeks of action.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 06:50 pm

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World is headed back to screens after concluding its initial run back in June. Whether you’re a new or returning fan of the anime, here’s exactly when you can get your eyes on Season 2.

Recommended Videos

When Does As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2 Release?

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat Season 2 trailer screenshot

The first episode of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2 will be released on Sept. 29 and will be followed by a new addition each week throughout the Fall 2024 anime season.

Early reports say that the new season of the anime will include 12 episodes which means it will be the same length that the first was. For fans that means you’re going to get plenty of new action from September all the way into December, and here are the exact dates that each episode will arrive.

EpisodeRelease Date
Episode 1Sept. 29
Episode 2Oct. 6
Episode 3Oct. 13
Episode 4Oct. 20
Episode 5Oct. 27
Episode 6Nov. 3
Episode 7Nov. 10
Episode 8Nov. 17
Episode 9Nov. 24
Episode 10Dec. 1
Episode 11Dec. 8
Episode 12Dec. 15

While these are the dates that each episode is tracking to arrive right now, it’s not uncommon for anime to be delayed midseason, so keep an eye on the above table as it will be updated should there be any delays between episodes. Furthermore, if there happens to be more or fewer episodes than initially reported then the table will be updated too, so much sure you check back during the Season 2 run.

What Time Do New Episodes of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat Season 2 Release

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2 will premiere first in Japan at 11:30 pm JST each Sunday before landing in the United States on the same day. An exact streaming release time for the anime hasn’t yet been shared.

Season 2 has been announced as part of Crunchyroll’s Fall 2024 anime lineup so fans will be able to get their fix of new episodes via the streaming platform. Once the streamer has revealed what time new episodes will be made available then this article will be updated to reflect the new information, so check back closer to the show’s release.

If you’re looking to get caught up on the anime before Season 2 lands then you can binge through all of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World so far on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]