As a Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode Release Dates & Time

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World is headed back to screens after concluding its initial run back in June. Whether you’re a new or returning fan of the anime, here’s exactly when you can get your eyes on Season 2.

When Does As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2 Release?

The first episode of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2 will be released on Sept. 29 and will be followed by a new addition each week throughout the Fall 2024 anime season.

Early reports say that the new season of the anime will include 12 episodes which means it will be the same length that the first was. For fans that means you’re going to get plenty of new action from September all the way into December, and here are the exact dates that each episode will arrive.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Sept. 29 Episode 2 Oct. 6 Episode 3 Oct. 13 Episode 4 Oct. 20 Episode 5 Oct. 27 Episode 6 Nov. 3 Episode 7 Nov. 10 Episode 8 Nov. 17 Episode 9 Nov. 24 Episode 10 Dec. 1 Episode 11 Dec. 8 Episode 12 Dec. 15

While these are the dates that each episode is tracking to arrive right now, it’s not uncommon for anime to be delayed midseason, so keep an eye on the above table as it will be updated should there be any delays between episodes. Furthermore, if there happens to be more or fewer episodes than initially reported then the table will be updated too, so much sure you check back during the Season 2 run.

What Time Do New Episodes of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat Season 2 Release

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2 will premiere first in Japan at 11:30 pm JST each Sunday before landing in the United States on the same day. An exact streaming release time for the anime hasn’t yet been shared.

Season 2 has been announced as part of Crunchyroll’s Fall 2024 anime lineup so fans will be able to get their fix of new episodes via the streaming platform. Once the streamer has revealed what time new episodes will be made available then this article will be updated to reflect the new information, so check back closer to the show’s release.

If you’re looking to get caught up on the anime before Season 2 lands then you can binge through all of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World so far on Crunchyroll.

