When Does As a Reincarnated Aristocrat Season 2 Release?

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat is finally headed back to screens less than six months after concluding its initial anime run. So you can pick up from where you left off back in June, here’s when Season 2 will premiere.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 29, 2024. From there new episodes will be released each Sunday through the Fall anime season.

The sequel will continue to adapt the light novel source material by Miraijin A. It is expected to pick up right after the events of the show’s first season, so if you haven’t yet watched that then you’ll need to catch up first.

A full trailer for the upcoming season has been released alongside further information regarding the cast and team behind the show. Sho Nogami will voice Lenge, Chacma is voiced by Koji Yusa, and Yuki Tanaka rounds out the cast announcements as Selena. Takao Kato will direct the season at studio MOTHER.

We even know the opening and ending songs for the show which are “SKILLAWAKE” by the band PassCode, and “Familiar” by Yuki Tanaka. Expect more information regarding the cast and crew of this show to be shared closer to the season’s release.

There are six light novels in the As a Reincarnated Aristocrat series with five available to read now in English. If you can’t wait for the upcoming season then this will be your go-to way to find out what happens next. However, we’d recommend waiting for Season 2 and instead spending the time to refresh your mind by watching Season 1 again.

Season 1 of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat is available to stream in full on Crunchyroll now where new episodes of the show will be available starting Sept. 29.

