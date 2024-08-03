low tide in twilight yeo taeju
Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 96 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Aug 2, 2024 10:19 pm

One of the most popular BL manhwas around, Low Tide in Twilight is still going really strong, and the story is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. If you’re wondering when Low Tide in Twilight chapter 96 is set to come out, here’s everything you need to know.

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 96 Release?

Low Tide in Twilight chapter 96 should be released on Aug. 9, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The series does usually follow a weekly release schedule, but as we’ve mentioned numerous times at this point, it also does go on frequent breaks on short notice. This can make it hard to predict when each chapter will be available, but for now, no breaks have been announced and we can assume that chapter 96 will continue to follow the schedule. That being said, I’ll update this section if anything changes.

I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a sense of when the chapter will be available in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastAug. 9, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastAug. 9, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeAug. 9, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaAug. 10, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanAug. 10, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Low Tide in Twilight?

As always, Low Tide in Twilight will get updated on manhwa platforms Lezhin and Bomtoon. It’s worth noting that Bomtoon is a Korean platform, so if you’re more comfortable with an English-accessible platform, you’ll have better luck with Lezhin instead.

In chapter 95, we saw Taeju and Euihyun deal with the aftermath of the stabbing, which was a pretty scary moment in the series. Chances are good that Taeju will pull together just fine, though it remains to be seen how the two men will move forward together after this.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Low Tide in Twilight chapter 96 release date for now.

