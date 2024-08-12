Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 97 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Low Tide in Twilight is easily one of the most popular manhwa series in the BL genre right now, and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to change anytime soon. If you’re wondering when Low Tide in Twilight chapter 97 is set to come out, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 97 Release?

Low Tide in Twilight chapter 97 is set to release on Aug. 16, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

As always, this is subject to change as you never know when the series might take a one-week break for the artist to rest and recharge. That being said, the series does follow a weekly release schedule, so assuming that there are no breaks between chapters 96 and 97 — and none have been announced so far — then we should see chapter 97 in one week as expected.

I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you a better sense of when the chapter becomes available in your local region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Aug. 16, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Aug. 16, 8 a.m. PT Europe Aug. 16, 5 p.m. CET Australia Aug. 17, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Aug. 17, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Low Tide in Twilight?

As always, Low Tide in Twilight will get updated on manhwa platforms Lezhin and Bomtoon. It’s worth noting that Bomtoon is a Korean platform, so if you’re more comfortable with an English-accessible platform, you’ll have better luck with Lezhin instead.

Taeju and Euihyun are still dealing with the former’s injury, but as a result, we were also treated to some very cute scenes of Euihyun staying by Taeju’s side to tend to him. Amidst all of the violence and drama, it’s nice to finally get some much-needed TLC between the two, and hopefully we can enjoy the peaceful moments for a bit longer before the action starts up again.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date and time for Low Tide in Twilight chapter 97.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy