Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 98 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Sure, your usual shonen manga series are great at all, but there’s no denying the rising popularity of the BL genre, and Low Tide in Twilight is among the top in that category. Here’s when Low Tide in Twilight chapter 98 is set to be released.

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 98 Release?

Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 98 is set to be released on Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

As always, do keep in mind that the timing is just an estimation, and the chapter may become available a little later or earlier than stated. In addition to that, while this series does follow a weekly release schedule, it’s also possible that it might take an unexpected break or go on a short hiatus like it’s done so before. We’ll update this section if that ends up being the case.

But for now, here are a few timezones to give you a better idea of when the chapter will become available:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Aug. 23, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Aug. 23, 8 a.m. PT Europe Aug. 23, 5 p.m. CET Australia Aug. 24, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Aug. 24, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Low Tide in Twilight?

As always, Low Tide in Twilight will get updated on manhwa platforms Lezhin and Bomtoon. It’s worth noting that Bomtoon is a Korean platform, so if you’re more comfortable with an English-accessible platform, you’ll have better luck with Lezhin instead.

Low Tide in Twilight follows the story of Euihyun, who was on the verge of committing suicide when feeling like he was unable to overcome the lowest point in his life, when rich and handsome Taeju shows up to save him and show him a better (arguable?) way. As you might expect, there’s a ton of tension and romance that develops between the two.

