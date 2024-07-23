Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! Episode Release Dates & Time

Another new romance series joining the Summer 2024 anime season, Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! is here. The series that will adapt the light novel series of the same name will have a 12-episode run and here’s a look at exactly what date and time each episode will be released.

When Does Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! Release?

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! premiered its first episode on July 13, 2024. The series will continue throughout the Summer anime season concluding in late September.

Episodes of the show are expected to arrive weekly. So you can remain in the loop as the season progresses, here’s a look at the current expected release dates for each episode in the 12-episode run.

Episode Date Episode 1 July 13 Episode 2 July 20 Episode 3 July 27 Episode 4 Aug. 3 Episode 5 Aug. 10 Episode 6 Aug. 17 Episode 7 Aug. 24 Episode 8 Aug. 31 Episode 9 Sept. 7 Episode 10 Sept. 14 Episode 11 Sept. 21 Episode 12 Sept. 28

Anime is always prone to delays many of which can’t be foreseen. If there are any delays to the release schedule, or should the episode count differ from what has been listed then this table will be updated to reflect the news.

What Time Do New Episodes of Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! Release?

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! first premieres in Japan at 1:30 am JST on Sundays, but it will be available to stream via Crunchyroll at 10:00 am PT in the West each Saturday.

This means there’s barely any downtime between when the show premieres in Japan and when it is available globally so there shouldn’t be any issues with spoilers surfacing early. You can stream the first episodes of Makeine on Crunchyroll right now.

