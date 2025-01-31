10 Most Annoying Marvel Rivals Heroes

Marvel Rivals features more than 30 heroes, and while most are iconic characters from the Marvel Universe, some have pretty annoying abilities. Whether it’s the cheesy one-trick combos or the absurd amount of damage they deal, these are hands down some of the most annoying Marvel Rival heroes.

1. Mr Fantastic

Mr. Fantastic is a tank disguised as a duelist. He has so much survivability that he is usually super hard to kill. Even if you manage to get his health down, he will use his Reflexive Rubber form and eat up all your attacks, and even ults. It also buys him a lot of time to get healed by the support.

You also can’t disengage cause he can easily latch on to you with his “E” ability. So, if you are playing a character with no mobility, there is no running away from him. Finally, if you are unlucky and he goes into his tank form, he becomes even more of a nuisance. In short, his high survivability just makes him annoying to deal with.

2. Iron Fist

Iron Fist has quickly become one of the most broken heroes out there. His right-click ability will disseminate your health bar. You can’t even run away as his passive allows him to latch on to enemies within his range. Even Iron Man can’t fly away if Iron Fist is chasing him.

Lastly, his right-click block ability is super annoying. It can even eat up ultimates. A good Iron Fist knows to time it right, and he can easily take away a lot of your damage. If Iron Fist is paired with a good healer, he becomes an annoying Marvel Rivals hero.

3. Susan Storm

Being the wife of Mr.Fantastic, Susan Storm is also quite hard to pin down. The moment you try to target her, she goes invisible and escapes. Her healing output isn’t that great, but she can stay alive and keep pumping heals into his teammates.

Invisible Woman can also put indestructible shields in front of her teammates, protecting them from attacks and ultimate. Pair this ability with something like The Punisher’s turret, and it can bring a lot of trouble to your team.

4. Loki

Loki has the same problem as Susan Storm, and he is super hard to kill. A good Loki player will just keep switching between his decoys.

The God of Mischief can easily evade most dive duelists, and once his decoys are set up on the battlefield, the healing output he can produce is unbelievable. Not to mention, his “Regeneration Domain” ability makes any player standing in its radius almost unkillable. However, credit where credit is due, he is one of the best strategists in the game.

5. Jeff the Landshark

While we all adore the cute and whimsical Jeff, he can be a menace to play against. The main cause is his ult – when you hear that “Num Num Num!,” you know he is going to eat you up and throw you right outside the map.

Jeff can use this ultimate in overtime to get the entire enemy team off the objective and win. Lastly, when you try to kill him, he will just dive underground and quickly swim away.

6. Spider-Man

Spider-Man isn’t as annoying to deal with in the lower Marvel Rivals Elo as he is a really difficult hero to play. However, when you are matched up against a good Spider-Man player, he can be a menace on the battlefield. If you are low on health he will dive in, get you, and get out before you can even think twice.

Once he attaches you with a Spider-Tracer, he will zip to you, land an uppercut, and send you right back to the spawn. Your teammates won’t be able to avenge you as he will swing away from danger. His extreme mobility is very hard to deal with.

7. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is an S-tier tank in Marvel Rival’s meta. That’s the reason why he is quite annoying to play against. His shield is strong, as it can block so much damage and even block ultimate, and even if you manage to take it down, he can get it up again just after 3 seconds.

Strange’s shield also makes him super hard to kill because as soon as you get him low, he will pop his shield, and by the time you can get it down, his healer will have him healed up. His portal ability is also a huge problem as it can be the game-changing trump card. He can take his entire team and flank you before you’ll even notice.

8. Hawkeye

You don’t often see a really good Hawkeye player, especially in the lower Elo, but when you do happen to come across one, it can be one of your most frustrating games.

Hawkeye can one-shot so many squishy characters, and it’s hard to get close to him, too. He’ll just sit at the backlines shooting arrow after arrow getting kills or getting your teammates low. If you play a squishy character like Spider-Man or Mantis, you can get a one-shot by Hawkeye very easily.

9. Scarlet Witch

Screenshot by The Escapist

The only thing that makes Scarlet Witch annoying in Marvel Rivals is her auto-aim primary fire. She can just lock on to you and drain your health. She also has a get-out-of-jail-free card with her vanish ability. If you play a character that uses his mobility to survive, Scarlet Witch can be a tough match.

Scarlet Witch’s ultimate isn’t as strong on its own, but if you combine it with other hero ults like Luna Snow, Doctor Strange, or Groot, it can be devastating for your team.

10. Groot

Groot’s wall is the most frustrating thing in the game. He can keep stopping ults, isolate enemies, and just be an annoying tank to deal with. Plus, he has the highest damaging primary attack out of all tanks, and it has a good range.

While having Groot on the enemy side is frustrating, it is even more of a hindrance if you get a bad Groot on your team. In the worst-case scenario, he will start placing random walls that will just give the enemy space to heal and group up.

And those are the 10 most annoying Marvel Rivals heroes.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

