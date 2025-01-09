Marvel Rivals Support Tier List (Best Strategists)

Marvel Rivals features a wide array of iconic characters that players can control. While DPS units may draw the attention of many players, support or strategist characters are equally important to ensure your team survives.

Recommended Videos

Best Strategist in Marvel Rivals

Currently, there are seven support units available in Marvel Rivals, that primarily focus on healing or buffing their teammates. While many players may already be familiar with Jeff, he’s not the only strategist you can choose. Here is the ranking:

Rank Hero S Mantis and Luna Snow A Adam Warlock and Cloak & Dagger B Jeff the Land Shark, Loki, and Rocket Raccoon

S Tier

Image via NetEase Games

Mantis is one of the best support units in Marvel Rivals. In addition to healing her allies, she can apply a damage buff by consuming one of her orbs. She can also heal herself by using one, and don’t worry – these orbs automatically regenerate over time. You can even perform a headshot to instantly recover one. Mantis becomes exceptionally powerful in the hands of players who can consistently land headshots. However, she is also very easy to use for beginners. Like many support units, she primarily functions as a healer with limited damage capabilities. She is also quite fragile and can be quickly eliminated if players are not careful.

Luna Snow is another S-tier strategist character. Her primary attack heals her allies but can also be used to attack enemies. Her Ice Art ability buffs her healing and damage, making her even more effective. Her Ultimate, Fate of Both Worlds, is especially useful as it creates an AoE that either heals allies or damages enemies. Luna is a great pick for new players since she is very easy to use, and her abilities focus more on positioning and timing, which are concepts many can grasp quickly. Her main weakness is that, although she can deal damage, her kit is primarily designed to heal and support her team.

Related: Marvel Rivals Helped Me Understand My Husband’s Gaming Habits

A Tier

Image via NetEase Games

Adam Warlock is a good support character with his ability to revive multiple teammates. His Ultimate allows him to create a Quantum Zone that brings back any fallen allies. Revived allies gain temporary invincibility, and the ability can even revive the same character multiple times. In addition to healing allies with his Avatar Life Stream ability, Adam can attach Soul Bond to nearby teammates. This skill enables him to share damage across multiple allies while also providing a small heal-over-time effect.

Cloak & Dagger is another strategist character you can consider using in Marvel Rivals. Like Luna Snow, Cloak’s attack can either heal allies or damage her opponents. She also possesses self-sustainability, allowing her to heal over time. On the other hand, Dagger focuses more on dealing damage while debuffing enemies by applying Vulnerability. He can also use Dark Teleportation to boost the movement speed of nearby allies and turn them invisible.

B Tier

Image via NetEase Games

Although Jeff the Land Shark is arguably the most popular character in Marvel Rivals, our cute mascot isn’t the best support. His healing capability isn’t as strong as higher-tier characters, which becomes a problem during prolonged fights. His kit is also too simple compared to Mantis with her orb, and Warlock with his revives. He is definitely a decent pick for new players who just want to play as support. His Ultimate is also very fun if you like to throw your enemies off a cliff.

Loki is a solid choice for a support character, but he’s not the easiest to play. His performance heavily depends on the player’s skill and strategy. In addition to healing his allies, he can summon decoys that mimic his actions. While this ability sounds powerful, careful positioning of the illusions is crucial, as their attacks can be blocked by the environment. His Ultimate is unique, allowing him to shapeshift into any hero in the match and use all of their abilities for 15 seconds.

While other support characters focus on healing, Rocket Raccoon does the opposite by offering more utility and damage. Like Warlock, Rocket can also revive fallen allies using his Respawn Machine. His powerful tools allow him to inflict great damage on his enemies, making him more like a hybrid DPS instead of pure support. Like Loki, his performance heavily depends on the player’s ability to utilize his kit. He is also quite squishy and easily targeted due to his small size, so you must constantly move around.

And that’s everything you need to know about the best support units in Marvel Rivals. While this list is helpful, the choice of which character to play should ultimately depend on how much fun you have using that hero.

Marvel Rivals is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy