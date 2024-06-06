My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 426 Release Date & Time

We’re in the endgame now, but My Hero Academia is still thriving and giving fans a reason to continue reading week after week. So you don’t miss out on any adventures with Deku and the gang, here’s exactly when My Hero Academia Chapter 246 will be released.

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Chapter 246 will be arriving on June 30, 2024, at 7 am PT, according to early leaks from Weekly Shonen Jump. This suggests there will be back-to-back break weeks taking place after the release of Chapter 245, so you’ll have to hold out a while to see the continuation of this epilogue.

When it arrives My Hero Academia Chapter 246 will be available to read for free via the Viz Media website alongside the other two newest releases. If you need to go back and read from the start, or catch up on things you’ve missed then you will require a subscription to unlock the rest.

This iconic manga series is winding down and with each new chapter we move closer to the end, but it doesn’t seem it will be coming too soon. The epilogue still has a fair bit of story to tell and you can be assured that Weekly Shonen Jump will make it known before the final chapter arrives.

In the meantime, fans can keep enjoying new additions to the My Hero Academia manga story alongside a completely new anime season bringing some of the best moments from the books finally to the screen. My Hero Academia Season 7 is currently airing on Crunchyroll where you can also find every previous season and episode available to binge.

If you’re looking to collect the My Hero Academia manga physically, Volume 38 is now available in English on Amazon and all other good book retailers, so don’t miss out on bolstering your collection.

