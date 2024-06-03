My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 425 Release Date & Time

My Hero Academia continues to be one of the most popular series in the world right now with both its anime and manga going strong. For those reading the series the end is coming, and so you don’t miss out on the action here’s when Chapter 425 will be released.

Recommended Videos

When Does My Hero Academia Chapter 425 Come Out?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 will be released on June 9, 2024, at 7 am PT. This chapter will be available to read at that time via the Viz Media website or Shonen Jump app. On that date, you can read the three latest chapters completely for free.

Viz Media allows fans to stay up-to-date without needing a subscription by providing the three most recent chapters for free, however, if you need to catch up further, or simply want to binge through the series as a whole then a subscription is required. The good news is that having a subscription gives you access to the entire manga library not just My Hero Academia.

It appears like Chapter 425 will be one of the last entries into the My Hero Academia story, however, there’s been no official announcement yet as to just how much is left. We’d expect this won’t be the last chapter and when that final entry is ready to be made there should be some notice.

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 continues to close out the main story for the manga and set up the epilogue. This has fueled speculation that the end is imminent. The good news is there is some more story to tell, so we suggest fans sit back and enjoy the ride while it lasts.

While you wait for My Hero Academia Chapter 425, the anime’s seventh season is now streaming on Crunchyroll with new episodes landing weekly.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more