My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 429 Release Date & Time

My Hero Academia is approaching the end, and while it’s not quite the finale, Chapter 429 is poised to be one of the most important to date. So you can read through the action the second it arrives, here’s exactly when MHA Chapter 429 will be released.

Recommended Videos

When Does My Hero Academia Chapter 429 Release?

Screenshot via Toho

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 will be released on July 28, 2024, at 7 am PT. This is expected to be the penultimate entry into the franchise before things are concluded with Chapter 430 in August.

As usual, you can read My Hero Academia Chapter 429 when it arrives on the Viz Media website or Shonen Jump app, however, if you’re looking to binge through the story again you’ll need a subscription to gain access to the full library. The good news is that you will be able to check out the two previous chapters for free, which should give you an idea of where things are at.

Chapter 429 of My Hero Academia will continue to series epilogue that has been running the last five chapters. This story provides insight into the characters we all know and love after the conclusion of the war, offering the closure we all need before saying goodbye.

After a ten-year run, the My Hero Academia manga is finally coming to an end, and it’s bittersweet for fans. While this means no more story, there is still anime content to come, and it will be adapting some of the best parts of the series that there is. With the end near there has been no better time to get into MHA than right now, whether that is from the anime or manga, whatever your choice, you’re in for a great time.

You can stream the My Hero Academia anime on Crunchyroll right now including Season 7 which is currently on the air.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy