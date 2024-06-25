My Hero Academia Popularity Poll Results (June 2024)

Another popularity poll has been shared so once again we know which heroes are loved in My Hero Academia. Whether you cast your own vote, or just desperately want to see your favorite at the top of the list, here’s the latest MHA popularity rankings.

Recommended Videos

Who Are The Most Popular My Hero Academia Characters?

The ninth My Hero Academia popularity poll results have been shared once again as there was initially an error when they were first made public. There have been some changes, but Bakugo is still the number one man as you’d expect.

Following Bakugo are other favorites including Deku, Shoto, and Dabi, but there are some surprising additions to the full list. Here are the most popular My Hero Academia characters in order.

Bakugo Deku Shoto Dabi Hawks Endeavor Kirishima Lida Uraraka Shoji Monoma Kaminari Aizawa Shinso All Might Toga Shigaraki AFO Jiro Sero Rody Mic Tokoyami Momo

Fans can expect to see the results of this poll in Volume 41 of My Hero Academia’s manga when it arrives on Aug. 2, 2024, in Japan and later down the line in English. It isn’t clear if this will be the last popularity poll for the series, but given it is approaching the end it very well could be.

My Hero Academia will end with Chapter 430 on Aug. 5, 2024. This means we’ve got just five more chapters to enjoy as the story draws to a close. Obviously even after it’s over the popularity of characters will continue to change, we just might not have a way to know for sure.

With the manga ending, it will fall to anime fans to decide which characters they like the most as the anime continues through season seven and further. You can read the My Hero Academia manga via Viz Media right now, and stream the anime on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy