My Hero Academia key art
Category:
Anime & Manga

My Hero Academia Popularity Poll Results (June 2024)

Don't be disappointed if your favorite didn't make the cut.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 10:42 pm

Another popularity poll has been shared so once again we know which heroes are loved in My Hero Academia. Whether you cast your own vote, or just desperately want to see your favorite at the top of the list, here’s the latest MHA popularity rankings.

Recommended Videos
How Tall Is Bakugo in My Hero Academia?

The ninth My Hero Academia popularity poll results have been shared once again as there was initially an error when they were first made public. There have been some changes, but Bakugo is still the number one man as you’d expect.

Following Bakugo are other favorites including Deku, Shoto, and Dabi, but there are some surprising additions to the full list. Here are the most popular My Hero Academia characters in order.

  1. Bakugo
  2. Deku
  3. Shoto
  4. Dabi
  5. Hawks
  6. Endeavor
  7. Kirishima
  8. Lida
  9. Uraraka
  10. Shoji
  11. Monoma
  12. Kaminari
  13. Aizawa
  14. Shinso
  15. All Might
  16. Toga
  17. Shigaraki
  18. AFO
  19. Jiro
  20. Sero
  21. Rody
  22. Mic
  23. Tokoyami
  24. Momo

Fans can expect to see the results of this poll in Volume 41 of My Hero Academia’s manga when it arrives on Aug. 2, 2024, in Japan and later down the line in English. It isn’t clear if this will be the last popularity poll for the series, but given it is approaching the end it very well could be.

My Hero Academia will end with Chapter 430 on Aug. 5, 2024. This means we’ve got just five more chapters to enjoy as the story draws to a close. Obviously even after it’s over the popularity of characters will continue to change, we just might not have a way to know for sure.

With the manga ending, it will fall to anime fans to decide which characters they like the most as the anime continues through season seven and further. You can read the My Hero Academia manga via Viz Media right now, and stream the anime on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
My Hero Academia
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]