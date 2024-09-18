My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18 Release Date Confirmed

As Season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime is closely reaching its end, it’s almost time for Episode 18 to come out. Here’s when you should be expecting the next episode to arrive on your closest streaming service.

When Does My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 18 Release?

Episode 18 of My Hero Academia Season 7 premieres on Saturday, September 21, at 2:30 am PT/5:30 am ET. You’ll be able to watch the newest episode as soon as you wake up if you want to, or just save it for the afternoon, whichever you prefer. You can watch the newest episode (and all the previous seasons) directly on Crunchyroll, which will provide the episode as soon as it’s available for its users with a currently active subscription.

This only refers to the subbed version, of course. If you’re a fan of the dubbed version, you’ll need to wait a bit longer, as new episodes for it always come out two weeks after the original’s debut, as you’re probably already used to. The dub for Episode 18 should be available when Episode 20 comes out.

Season 7 is rapidly approaching its ending, and it’s scheduled to finish on Episode 21, around mid-October. However, it’s clear to fans that with their current pace, this season won’t be able to finish the whole series. This has sparked many rumors about a potential Season 8, which is yet to be confirmed as of now. Some fans also believe that the series might wrap up its final moments into a movie, as other popular series such as Demon Slayer have been doing in recent years.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 Recap

During the latest episode, we saw how everyone, both heroes and former villains, is giving their all during the final conflict against All for One and Shigaraki. We had moments like Lady Nagant giving Deku a new opening in his fight against Shigaraki, or Gentle Criminal and La Brava atoning for their criminal past by ensuring U.A. safety.

But the heroes aren’t out of the picture yet, as they give during their conflict with All for One. Alongside the likes of Tokoyami, Hawks and Endeavor, we also see others such as Inasa and Camie from Shiketsu High joining the fight against the biggest villain in history.

The next episode should follow up on this fight, eventually bouncing back to the Deku vs Shigaraki scenario. Future events shall be good for those who previously read the manga already. But if you haven’t, that’s only one more reason to be ready for the release of Season 7, Episode 18 of My Hero Academia.

You can stream My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll now.

