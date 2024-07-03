Naruto Creator Officially Gives Kagurabachi His Seal of Approval

Kagurabachi continues to grow in popularity and now the words of one man could help this success go even further. Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto has officially shared a glowing recommendation for the new Shonen series.

On the cover of Kagurabachi Volume 3 shared on social media on July 2, fans can see a recommendation from Kishimoto praising the artwork and style that can be found within its pages.

“There is power and emotion in the pictures that turn over and captivate you,” the recommendation reads as translated by X user brkagurabachi. “This talent, this style, is what manga fans love.”

We can only imagine these words mean the world to Kagurabachi creator Takeru Hokazono who previously shared how much Naruto as a series inspired his work. Now to have his inspiration sharing praise must feel like a full circle moment for the new mangaka.

This isn’t the first respected mangaka to endorse Kagurabachi. On the cover of Volume 1, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi shared his support of the new series with a similar glowing comment.

Reports claim that there are more than 350,000 copies of Kagurabachi in circulation with just three volumes. This is an incredible achievement for a new series, especially being Hokazono’s debut serialization.

Kagurabachi Volume 3 is set to hit stores in Japan on July 4, however, it will be quite a long wait before it arrives here in the West. Right now, not even Volume 1 of the physical manga is available to collect in English but it is on the way.

If you are yet to check out Kagurabachi then there is no better time to start than now. While it is yet to get a physical release in the West you can check out every chapter so far via the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app. Believe us, this series is not just hype.

