Nintendo Announces Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

After years of waiting, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was finally unveiled for the Switch. It will be released in 2025.

Here is the reveal trailer with gameplay:

Since it’s coming in 2025, there is a high possibility this will be a cross-gen title for Switch and its successor. Also, the game looks incredible. It has scanning, selectable weapons, and a third-person morph ball, so it is true to the series, as well.

If you have been living under a rock, you might not be aware of Metroid Prime 4‘s troubled development. It was announced with just a logo during E3 2017. Then, crickets. It was rumored another developer was working on the game, presumably Bandai Namco. However, that changed in 2019, when it was revealed the title was being redone from scratch with the original Prime devs, Retro Studios, back on the project. We had been waiting for news ever since, with the occasional image to satiate our hunger.

With Prime 4 on track for next year, it will pair nicely with Metroid Prime Remastered, which was released on Switch back in 2023. Can we get remasters of Metroid Prime 2 and 3 while we are at it, Nintendo?

