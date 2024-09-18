Nintendo Switch 2: Rumors, and Everything We Know So Far

Gamers have been waiting for Nintendo’s next console for years, but in recent times the rumors regarding a potential Switch 2 have continued to ramp up. Here’s what we know right now about the next console, and everything rumors tease could be on the way.

Everything We Know About the Nintendo Switch 2

There are very few confirmed details regarding the release of Nintendo’s next device, tentatively called the Switch 2, but we do know for certain it will be announced within the next fiscal year.

On May 7, 2024, Nintendo Japan announced that news on the Switch successor would be revealed before March 31, 2025. When that announcement will come is anybody’s guess but the good news is that you won’t need to go another 12 months without seeing it.

Another fact we know about the upcoming device is that Nintendo plans to produce enough console devices on launch to counteract scalping and ensure that everyone who wants a Switch 2 can get one.

That’s basically all we know for sure about the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, however, there are plenty of rumors that tease what could be on the horizon.

All Rumors About the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo’s next hybrid handheld device is rumored to be released in Q1 2025, which would mean it should be here sometime around March. This new release timeframe comes after initial leaks claimed that the device would be here for the 2024 holiday season.

A recent rumor also says that the device’s official name will be the Switch 2 and it will cost around $400 at launch. Another leak also claims that there will be a pair of SKU’s meaning you may have options at different price points.

From a gaming perspective, rumors have been all over the place, but possibly the most intriguing is that it could bring back to dual-screen design fans loved from the Nintendo DS. With that, rumors also claim that it will have an 8-inch screen, and the ability to play older games through backward compatibility. It isn’t clear exactly what the extent of this backward compatibility would be, but most likely it would be restricted to Nintendo Switch.

An allegedly leaked hardware spec sheet for the Switch 2 was posted to YouTube by RedGamingTech, and suggests that the device will have an eight-core Cortex-A78AE processor inside, 10 SMs, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. This might not be the power boost that fans are hoping for, but the leaker also claims it will be on par with a PS4 visually when docked, which is a big improvement from what we currently have.

It is extremely important to remember that these are all rumors, and none of the specific details have been confirmed yet. Sure, some of them could prove to be reality, but for the most part expect that everything you read before an official announcement isn’t the truth to avoid disappointment.

Once we have an official announcement for Nintendo’s next console you can expect to read about it here at Escapist Magazine.

