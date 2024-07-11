Omniscient Reader Anime Release Window, Cast, and More

The enormously popular manhwa series Omniscient Reader, created by Sing Shong, is receiving an anime series adaptation soon. Here is everything to know about the Omniscient Reader anime series, including the projected release window and any announced cast members.

When Is the Omniscient Reader Anime Release Window?

While the Omniscient Reader anime was formally announced at Anime Expo in 2024, no release window has currently been provided for the upcoming series. The anime is set for an international release through Crunchyroll and is expected to be available to stream through Crunchyroll’s digital platform, including in North America, whenever the series does premiere. Crunchyroll and Aniplex are both involved with the production of the series itself. It is also unclear how many episodes for the first season of Omniscient Reader have been ordered.

In the meantime, there are plenty of things to look forward to from Omniscient Reader until more details about the anime series surface. Initially starting out as a prose web novel under the title Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, the novel received a manhwa adaptation, with illustrations by Sleepy-C, starting in 2020. The official English language translation of the manhwa is available to read through Line Webtoon while print versions of the web novel and manhwa are published by IZE Press.

Additionally, there is a live-action Omniscient Reader film currently in production in South Korea. Though details about the production are under wraps, the movie is slated for a 2025 release date and, in a social media post by the movie’s producer in March 2024, was reportedly halfway completed at that time. The movie is the first in a planned set of five films adapting Omniscient Reader into live-action.

Who Is in the Cast for Omniscient Reader?

Similarly, no official casting for the Omniscient Reader anime series has currently been confirmed. There have been no revealed plans for additional language dubs of the series, including if Omniscient Reader will receive an official English-language dub.

Omniscient Reader follows an unassuming office worker named Dokja who reads the web novel Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse. When the events of the web novel start to become reality, Dokja uses his knowledge of the story to try to change how the narrative will unfold as the world faces an overwhelming cataclysm.

