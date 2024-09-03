Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Release Date Confirmed

For the past decade, the Overlord series has delivered isekai action that does a great job of differentiating itself from the rest of its overcrowded genre. Now, its first feature film, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, has a release date, and here’s what you need to know.

When Does Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Release?

Fans who are invested in the series and eagerly awaiting the film won’t have to wait much longer for its Western release, as the film is set to premiere in the U.S. and Canada on November 8th, 2024. Similar to most of Crunchyroll’s recent theatrical releases like Spy x Family: Code White and Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, the film will release versions with both English subtitles and an English dub.

Set after the events of the fourth season, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom follows Ains Ooal Gown as he continues his path of conquest across the fantasy world of YGGDRASIL. Having conquered the Re-Estize Kingdom, Ains sets his sights on the Roble Holy Kingdom, though the empire isn’t going to be easy to conquer because of both its isolationist mindset and its distrust of undead creatures like Ains. So, at the behest of Demiurge (one of his closest allies), Ains decides to enact a plan that Demiurge has concocted, one that paints himself as a villainous force attacking the Roble Holy Kingdom and Ains as the concerned neighbor who will assist them in their time of need, all in an attempt to make them a vassal state. If it all sounds somewhat complicated, that’s because it kind of is. Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom is a direct continuation of the anime, so it’s not exactly newcomer-friendly.

The film is animated by Studio Madhouse, which not only animated the Overlord series but also highly regarded projects like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. While Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom is more niche given that the series is a slow-burn dark fantasy and doesn’t have as much name recognition as its contemporaries, for those who swear by the Bone Daddy himself, November 8th can’t get here soon enough.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom will release in theaters on November 8th, 2024. The anime series is available to stream via Crunchyroll and Netflix.

