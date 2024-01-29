PlayStation State of Play to Show Off Over 15 Games This Week

The last time there was a PlayStation State of Play was back in September 2023. Thankfully, Sony has announced a new one that will air this Wednesday, January 31, at 2 pm PT / 10 pm GMT / 5 pm ET.

Recommended Videos

News of the upcoming event hit the social media site, X, not long ago:

Get ready for a new State of Play! https://t.co/KDyuY2Uvfq



Tune in on YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok this Wednesday at 2pm PT / 10pm GMT for 40 minutes covering 15+ games, including extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, plus more from talented game developers from… pic.twitter.com/MQg76iv8Tt — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 29, 2024

Slightly more information was revealed over at PlayStation.Blog. The State of Play will last for over 40 minutes and will include updates on games like Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. Additional titles will be shown off for the PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond. Over 15 games will be on display.

And all that excitement has eager gamers talking. “Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade, Silent Hill 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth….this year is a legendary for PS fans,” said PrinceVampi on X. ”

Related: Until Dawn Is Getting Pulled from the PS4 Store In Some Countries

And that sentiment seems to expand past just 2024 for some. “I’ll definitely be there, that line up of games looks amazing. The future of games is bright,” added Acxntia on X.

While I am excited to learn more about the two aforementioned titles, I am even more thrilled to speculate on what else will show up. Perhaps Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and the remake of Silent Hill 2 will make an appearance with solid release dates? Or maybe the remaster of Until Dawn will be confirmed and shadow drop after the show? Wouldn’t that be something? Whatever the powers that be show off, though, I’m just hungry for more original IP. Give me a Pragmata update, Capcom!

Gamers will be able to watch the PlayStation State of Play on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. We’ll be there, so make sure to tune in!