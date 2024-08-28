Risk of Rain 2 Seekers of the Storm – How To Unlock Chef

Want to know how to unlock Chef in the new Risk of Rain 2 Seekers of the Storm expansion? Given that he’s a classic character finally returning with an extra dimension, we reckon a lot of fans of the series will be salivating at the idea of playing him again.

How To Unlock Chef in Risk of Rain 2 Seekers of the Storm

As is so often the case with these things, the first thing you’ll want to do is activate the Artifact of Command and set the game to the lowest difficulty. If you don’t want to do either of those, that’s perfectly fine, but it will help you unlock Chef much faster, and we’re all about efficiency here. The difficulty option is important because it makes the game easier and means you can take your time, which is always helpful when trying to find items and a specific interactable.

The Artifact of Command is important because you need to get three specific items. You need to pick up the green-rarity Infusion, the white-rarity Bison Steak, and Cautious Slug. Why you need these will become clear as we continue through the actual run itself. Speaking of which, with all of that preamble out of the way, let’s finally start the run.

During your run, you’re going to be looking for something called a Halcyon Shrine. This is a new kind of shrine that drains you of your gold slowly while you’re near it, and while that sounds bad, it’s exactly what we want. The shrine itself will slowly turn gold while it’s doing this, and once it’s fully gold, the shrine will summon a boss made of gold. You just need to defeat that, and you’ll create a Green Portal. The next step is, shockingly, to head on through that portal and get ready to unlock Chef in Risk of Rain 2.

Once in this new realm, you need to find the throne room. It’s easy enough to find due to the massive throne at its center, so just wander around until you find it, and you’ll be, pun intended, golden. From here, you want to head down and to the left while looking at the throne into a special room with Chef in it along with a wok. Head up to it and donate your Infusion, Bison Steak, and Cautious Slug, and you’ll have Chef to use from now on.

And that’s how to unlock Chef in Risk of Rain 2 Seekers of the Storm.

Risk of Rain 2 is available now.

