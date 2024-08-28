How To Get the Armored Undershirt in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws has a handful of upgrades and abilities that are tied to challenges or materials collected over time, including the Armored Undershirt. Our guide will help you get the undershirt so you can increase Kay’s maximum health and ensure you have the upper hand in the criminal underworld.

How To Unlock the Armored Undershirt in Star Wars Outlaws

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Buy Ironweave from a vendor and collect eight Coarseweave to get the Armored Undershirt. Unlike so many items for Kay’s loadout, this isn’t a piece of armor that you equip. Instead, it’s part of the abilities section in the Outlaws menus and it works like a passive upgrade. Once you have all the materials needed, you can open the menu and simply hold the unlock button. However, getting the Ironweave you need can be a real obstacle. It’s possible to find the material as you explore but it’s going to take a while.

Instead, go to the Mirogana Market and look for the vendor on the first level. Don’t worry about your reputation there. He has typical items like a new holster and some intel you can use to find more materials on the open world. But what you want is the Ironweave for 495 credits. If you need some cash before then, try talking to the Gambler. As soon as you buy the Ironweave and you have eight Coarseweave in your inventory, you can open the Abilities tab to see that you met all the requirements. There is no genuine crafting system in the game so this is how you have to put materials together for upgrades outside of the loadout.

The Armored Undershirt doesn’t change your appearance and simply provides a passive benefit to Kay. After holding the unlock button with all the materials, you will get a boost to your maximum health which is permanent. Regardless of the charms you have or the jacket you’re wearing, the boost will remain. Now you can check the rest of the abilities in the game so you can stock up on as many passives as possible. In no time you’ll be an unstoppable scoundrel with all kinds of tools to get rich on credits and limitless materials.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

