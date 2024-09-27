Image Credit: Bethesda
RNG Odyssey Promo Image
Image via Handcrafted Games
Video Games
RNG Odyssey Codes (September 2024)

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Sep 27, 2024 04:35 am

Updated: September 27, 2024

Checked for new codes!

Unlike the typical RNG games, where you don’t have to lift a finger to gain special auras, RNG Odyssey puts you in the driver’s seat. It challenges you to break different crates for different rewards, all while collecting unique armor and crafting weapons.

Since it can be tricky to obtain special resources through hard work, we have a solution that may be easier. We’re talking to RNG Odyssey codes! You can use them to grab hundreds of Coins and Gems to ensure faster progress. For a similar title that also offers numerous free rewards, visit our Untitled RNG Codes list.

All RNG Odyssey Codes List

Working RNG Odyssey Codes

  • 16: Use for 420 Coins and 69 Gems
  • LEVELS: Use for 75 Gems
  • SECRET: Use for 75 Gems
  • RELEASE: Use for 50 Gems and 500 Coins

Expired RNG Odyssey Codes 

  • SORRY
  • WELOVEDELAYS
  • BIIRTHDAY

How to Redeem Codes in RNG Odyssey

Redeeming RNG Odyssey codes is a fast and straightforward process; just follow our detailed steps below:

How to redeem RNG Odyssey codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch RNG Odyssey on Roblox and complete the tutorial.
  2. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code into the pop-up Enter Code textbox.
  4. Hit the CLAIM button and enjoy your freebies.

How to Get More RNG Odyssey Codes

If you want to be up-to-date with the latest RNG Odyssey codes, remember to save this page (CTRL+D) and visit it often. We will update our list with fresh ones whenever we see a fresh drop.

For more info about the game, special events, potential giveaways, and various tips and tricks check the developer’s social media platforms, such as:

Why Are RNG Odyssey Codes Not Working?

Who loves to insert a code letter by letter, number by number, etc? Exactly, no one! So, why would you bother with RNG Odyssey codes and risk a typo when you can copy the code from our list and paste it straight into the game? All you have to ‘worry’ about is their expiration date—use them as soon as possible because they won’t last forever.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in RNG Odyssey

Besides redeeming RNG Odyssey codes for freebies, it’s easy to get a bit more free rewards if you check the left side of your screen and click the Daily and the Gifts tabs occasionally. They will provide you with the necessary gems and potions when you need an upgrade. For more potential gifts, check the developer’s social media channels (linked above).

What is RNG Odyssey?

RNG Odyssey is a thrilling and engaging Roblox game that will have you on the edge of your seat as you break dozens of crates with your precious weapon to obtain auras, as well as other important resources like materials and coins. Craft swords to become stronger, collect armor, and show off to other players. Whenever you need extra help, visit this guide and use all the available help, especially from codes.

