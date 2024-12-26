Roblox Seekers Codes (December 2024)

Updated: December 26, 2024 We added new codes!

The traditional war between the unassuming furniture and the psychopaths with the guns continues to rage on. Will you zealously demolish expensive decor with a knife, or does posing as a chair and doing nothing suit your tastes more? Find out in the next episode of Roblox Seekers.

While I enjoyed pretending to be an anemone disintegrating into nothing on the ocean floor, the seeker position was trickier to figure out. A better weapon might help, so redeem Roblox Seekers to get spins and coins. Now I can find anything—except my will to live. After you’re done with these rewards, check out Murder Mystery 2 Codes for more!

All Roblox Seekers Codes List

Working Roblox Seekers Codes

SANTA : Use for 250 Coins (New)

: Use for 250 Coins ELF : Use for 1 Weapon Case Spin (New)

: Use for 1 Weapon Case Spin 150LIKES : Use for 1 Weapon Case Spin

: Use for 1 Weapon Case Spin 50Likes: Use for 100 Coins

Expired Roblox Seekers Codes

There are currently no expired Roblox Seekers codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Seekers

To redeem Roblox Seekers codes, follow the steps below:

Open Seekers on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Enter a code into the Type Code Here text box. Press Redeem to claim the rewards.

How to Get More Roblox Seekers Codes?

More codes will be coming out soon on the game’s socials. To stay in the loop with all upcoming rewards, you should keep an eye on the developer’s X account (@Monsoons_), SEEKERS Discord, and HighCaliber Studios Roblox group.

If you don’t have time for all that, you can bookmark this article instead, and we’ll get them all for you. Just revisit the page from time to time to see what we found.

Why Are My Roblox Seekers Codes Not Working?

Most Roblox codes expire relatively fast, so it’s likely that Seekers codes will follow the same pattern. Try to redeem them all quickly before they’re gone forever. Don’t forget to pay attention to the correct spelling and capitalization as well! A code won’t work unless it appears exactly as on our list, so we recommend copying and pasting them into the game.

What Is Roblox Seekers?

Seekers is a Roblox experience featuring the competition between props and hunters. You get a randomly assigned role at the beginning of each round. If you play as a prop, your job is to blend into the surroundings by taking the form of one of the items. Seekers, on the other hand, need to find as many props as possible to win. Whichever faction is most successful in the end is the winner. Happy hunting!

