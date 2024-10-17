Hide or Die Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 17, 2024 Checked for the latest codes.

Recommended Videos

After playing Roblox games for years, naturally, I tried to find something that would keep me occupied for days. And then I discovered Hide or Die. As a hider, you need to transform into one of the objects on the map to survive the round, but if you’re a seeker—the goal is more than obvious.

One of the best things about this experience is that you can play it with friends, which makes it way more fun. Hide or Die codes would make the game even better, but they are yet to be released. The code redemption feature is included in the game, so we can assume the codes will be dropped soon. If you’re in the mood for a similar game, head over to our list of Hide and Sneak codes and get freebies hassle-free.

All Hide or Die Codes List

Working Hide or Die Codes

There are no active Hide or Die codes at the moment.

Expired Hide or Die Codes

There are no inactive Hide or Die codes right now.

Related: Murder Time Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Hide or Die

Redeeming Hide or Die codes is easy if you follow our detailed instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Hide or Die on Roblox. Click the Inventory button on the left side. Choose the codes (ABX) tab in the pop-up window. Insert a code (or copy and paste it from our list) into the code here text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim rewards.

How to Get More Hide or Die Codes

You can grab the latest Hide or Die codes easily if you bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back every few days. We constantly monitor all the game’s socials and update our Working list with fresh codes as soon as we find them.

However, if you want to learn more about the game, special events, updates, and get other relevant info, visit the developer’s social media channels, such as:

Why Are My Hide or Die Codes Not Working?

One of the reasons why your Hide or Die codes don’t bring any freebies is a simple typo. When typing in codes from our list, ensure you enter them exactly as they appear. Typing out codes can be tricky, though, especially if they’re long and complex, so try copying and pasting them instead.

Another reason why you’re experiencing issues is the expiration date of codes. Codes typically stop working after a while, so try redeeming them quickly.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Hide or Die

Aside from redeeming Hide or Die codes for free rewards, you can always join the developer’s Roblox group (linked above) and like the game for an extra 100 coins. Also, there is a free spin button in the upper-right corner that you can use every once in a while for additional freebies.

What Is Hide or Die?

Hide or Die is a Roblox survival game where players take on the roles of either hiders or seekers at the beginning of each round. If you are a seeker, your goal is to find and eliminate those who blend into the environment. As a hider, you must find a spot where you won’t be noticed. For those looking for cool skins or weapons, this guide provides the latest codes you can use to get them. But, in the end, only your skill will save you.

Do you want to grab more codes for similar Roblox games? If so, visit our Smashy Hands Codes and Corridor Codes articles.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy