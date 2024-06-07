Sailor Moon Cosmos Release Date

Sailor Moon is one of the most loved anime series ever, and now it is finally coming to an end with the release of Sailor Moon Cosmos in the West. So you don’t miss out, here’s exactly when you’ll have the chance to stream Sailor Moon Cosmos.

When Does Sailor Moon Cosmos Release on Netflix?

Sailor Moon Cosmos will be available to watch on Netflix on Aug. 22, 2024. This comes over a year after the movie’s official debut in Japan back in June of 2023. For the first time, it will now be available to watch at home in the West.

This movie is the final new entry into the Sailor Moon anime series it is divided into two parts that come together to cover the Stars arc. The plot sees Sailor Senshi team up with Sailor Starlights to stop Galaxia from taking over the galaxy. For those who have watched the original Sailor Moon anime, the voicing cast has remained the same with Kotono Mitsuishi returning to voice Tsukino, along with other stars from the classic series.

While Netflix doesn’t yet have the entire library of Sailor Moon anime at its disposal, fans can still enjoy the two-part movie Sailor Moon Eternal on the streaming service right now. If you want to binge through the 378-episode anime run of this iconic series then you’ll need a Hulu membership where on the service you can find every episode to date.

Sailor Moon is still as popular as it has ever been and Sailor Moon Cosmos has been appreciated by fans in Japan as an excellent ending to its long run. Now, finally, fans in the West have their chance to enjoy it, so make sure you don’t miss out on Sailor Moon Cosmos when it arrives on Netflix later this year.

