Scooby Doo Anime Go Go Mystery Machine Release Window, Cast, and More

The beloved Hanna-Barbera property Scooby-Doo is set to receive an anime twist with the upcoming series Go-Go Mystery Machine. Here is everything we know about Go-Go Mystery Machine and its anime-inspired take on Scooby-Doo so far.

When Is the Release Window for Go-Go Mystery Machine?

Currently, there is no confirmed release window for Go-Go Mystery Machine by Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Animation, who announced the series at the 2024 Annecy Animation Festival in France this June. Accompanying the announcement was a sole piece of key art, depicting anime renditions of Scooby-Doo, Shaggy Rogers, and their new friends in the Mystery Machine as they are pursued through a forest by a voraciously monstrous creature right behind them.

The series announcement for Go-Go Mystery Machine describes the premise as Scooby and Shaggy traveling to Japan for the ultimate gastronomic tour of the country’s celebrated cuisine. However, after the clumsy pair accidentally unleashes hundreds of mythical creatures on Japan, they must rely on new friends to stop the chaos from spreading and catch the critters that are on the loose throughout Japan.

Who Is in the Cast for Go-Go Mystery Machine?

Similarly, there are no major crew and cast members announced for Go-Go Mystery Machine at the time of writing, with only a small list of the show’s main characters currently unveiled along with the series announcement. Here are all the confirmed major characters for Go-Go Mystery Machine:

Scooby-Doo: A hungry and cowardly Great Dane often roped into solving mysteries.

Shaggy Rogers: Scooby’s best friend who similarly is always hungry and terrified of danger.

Daisuke-Doo: Scooby’s uncle living in Japan.

Etsuko: A magical friend who helps Scooby and Shaggy deal with the rampant monsters.

Toshiro: An expert at gadgets and technology who joins Scooby and Shaggy on their adventure. to restore Japan from the monstrous mischief.

