Shadow in trailer screenshot for Sonic X Shadow Generations
Shadow the Hedgehog Manga Chapter 1 Release Date

Everyone's favorite hedgehog.
Published: Aug 15, 2024 06:53 pm

While the Sonic universe has many characters one of the most popular is without a doubt Shadow the Hedgehog. Now fans will get their chance to see him shine in a new realm, manga, and here’s when it is scheduled to debut.

When Does Shadow the Hedgehog Chapter 1 Release?

Sonic Universe Issue 60 cover artwork
Image via Archie Comics

Shadow the Hedgehog will debut its first manga chapter in CoroCoro Comics magazine on Sept. 13, 2024. It is expected to be available on the CoroCoro Comics website for free on the same day.

Unfortunately, there are no details regarding the English release of this upcoming series, so while you’ll be able to check out the pages in Japanese, fans might be left waiting for an English translation.

Furthermore, the details about this upcoming Shadow the Hedgehog manga are scarce. What we do know is that the series will include artwork from artist Yuki Imada who is known for their work on previous manga including Mini 4 King. One thing that remains to be seen is the tone for this upcoming series.

In the past CoroCoro Comics has hosted a Sonic the Hedgehog manga, but it was more comedy than action and wasn’t what fans were looking for at all. For a character like Shadow, we’d expect the action to be in the forefront, but it remains to be seen how it will be handled.

Fortunately, we’ll know what we have the second it arrives on Sept 13, so it’s less than a month until we receive some clarity.

It’s a big year for Shadow as a character not only with his own manga series on the horizon but also the game Sonic X Shadow Generations scheduled to arrive on Oct. 25. If you’re a major Sonic fan looking to get in on this gaming fun the day it arrives, pre-orders are available now.

